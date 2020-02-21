SHELBYVILLE -- Sandra L. Henne, 84, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:13 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Mitch Ramey officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Manor Activity Fund or Fourth Street United Methodist Church.

Sandra was born on July 22, 1935 in Lakewood, IL, the daughter of Doss and Ruth (Hall) Martz. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1953. Sandra worked for Shelbyville Schools as a cook until her retirement in 1995. She was a member of Fourth Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, IL, where she was active in Ladies' Aid. She married Edward A. Henne Jr. on March 31, 1955. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2019.