DECATUR -- Sandra L. Peters, 80, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 to 4 PM, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the church. Burial will take place in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or United Ostomy Association of America.

