DECATUR — Sandra M. Nicholson, 76, loving wife, mother and nana, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra was born on July 12, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Schneider) McKey.
She married Robert "Gene" Nicholson in Decatur on August 17, 1968. Sandra and Gene were founding members of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a member of the Rosary Group, Lady's Guild and Sisters in Christ. She was a generous and caring soul who would do anything for anyone. She found great comfort in her faith.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gene; sons: Douglas (Julietta), Brian (Gail); daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Richardson; grandchildren: Sophie Mae and Christopher Richardson; step grandchildren: Ashton Brinkoetter, Colin (Meleah) Brinkoetter, Justin (Elizabeth) Brinkoetter and Ryan Brinkoetter; step-great-grandchildren: Sienna, London, Jaycee, Bradyn an Ivy; sister, Cindy (David) Kates and brother, Tom McKey; several nieces, nephews and special cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Mike McKey and sister-in-law, Kim McKey.
Sandra will be dearly missed by her family and so many people whose lives she touched.
Private Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 noon Saturday, January 2, 2021, at our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church 400 North Whitetail Circle, Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon before the service at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandra's name to the Good Samaritan Inn.
The family of Sandra Nicholson is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.