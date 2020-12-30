DECATUR — Sandra M. Nicholson, 76, loving wife, mother and nana, went into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on December 26, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.

Sandra was born on July 12, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Schneider) McKey.

She married Robert "Gene" Nicholson in Decatur on August 17, 1968. Sandra and Gene were founding members of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a member of the Rosary Group, Lady's Guild and Sisters in Christ. She was a generous and caring soul who would do anything for anyone. She found great comfort in her faith.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gene; sons: Douglas (Julietta), Brian (Gail); daughter, Jennifer (Charles) Richardson; grandchildren: Sophie Mae and Christopher Richardson; step grandchildren: Ashton Brinkoetter, Colin (Meleah) Brinkoetter, Justin (Elizabeth) Brinkoetter and Ryan Brinkoetter; step-great-grandchildren: Sienna, London, Jaycee, Bradyn an Ivy; sister, Cindy (David) Kates and brother, Tom McKey; several nieces, nephews and special cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Mike McKey and sister-in-law, Kim McKey.

Sandra will be dearly missed by her family and so many people whose lives she touched.