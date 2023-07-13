Jan. 2, 1946 - July 9, 2023

DECATUR — Sandra Sue (Davis) Girdler, 77, of Decatur, IL, ran into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, July 9, 2023, after bravely enduring the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease over the last several years.

Despite her physical limitations, Sandy continued to have a zest for life and a desire to do her favorite things, which included spending time with her family, thrift shopping, playing Bingo, and bringing a smile to everyone around her. She never lost her joy, her sense of humor, or her hope. Sandy Girdler was the epitome of seeking joy in the midst of suffering.

Sandra Sue Davis was born on January 2, 1946, in Alton, IL, to Hubert Nelson Davis and Erda Mae (Poli) Davis. She graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School in 1964. Sandy married the love of her life, Thomas Wiley Girdler, on November 16, 1968. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016.

Sandy was a wonderful mother to her five children: Wendy DeVore of Mt. Zion, Butch Marcum (Wendi) of Dalton City, Thomas Girdler, Jr. (Alicia) of Argenta, Amanda Pflum (Kyle) of Dalton City, and Marc Girdler of Decatur. She felt extremely blessed to be a special part of the lives of her six grandchildren: Austin Marcum, Alexa Cox, Kyson Pflum, Violet Pflum, Davis Pflum, Miguel Pflum; and two bonus grandchildren: Maxwell Donley and Joshua Donley.

Even as a child, Sandy was a giver who always cared about the needs of others. She frequently gave her own clothes and toys away to less fortunate children without asking her parents first. That desire to give lasted throughout her life. In 1982, Sandy started a clothing ministry in her tiny home in Oakley. Love Unlimited Ministry Mission grew from that small beginning into a ministry that served over 1,000 Central Illinois families on a weekly basis, providing clothing, food, furniture, and more. Sandy and the other Love Unlimited volunteers never received a salary. "Showing people that someone cares about them – money can't buy that feeling," she once explained. Sandy also refused to accept any government grants because she wanted to preserve the ministry's goal of praying with its clients, attempting to meet their spiritual needs, not just their physical needs. "Our whole goal is to make a difference in eternity," she frequently explained. By depending on God to meet the ministry's needs, all the glory went to Him.

Sandy never desired recognition, but she did receive several awards over the years, including the Sertoma Club's Service to Mankind Award.

In addition to volunteering 40-60 hours per week at Love Unlimited, Sandy also worked as a part-time attendant at Pride Cleaners in Decatur. She also worked full-time in various positions for Wal-Mart #1690 for 18 years. Additionally, she traveled around Illinois, other states, and even internationally to speak about Love Unlimited and about how Jesus Christ changed her life. She entertained, inspired, and encouraged all who heard her testimony.

Sandy led several mission trips to Guatemala, taking van loads of suitcases filled with clothing and needed supplies. After serving Central Illinois for 19 years, Sandy closed Love Unlimited in 2001; however, she continued to always carry several bags of clothing in her car, never wanting to miss an opportunity to bless someone in need. It especially touched her heart to help struggling mothers with cribs, formula, diapers, and clothing, so she requested that memorials be given to one of her favorite ministries, New Life Pregnancy Center.

A memorial visitation for Sandy will be held at Antioch Christian Church in Decatur on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Sandy Girdler will be forever missed by all who knew her. Her sanguine personality, humorous disposition, desire to help others, passion for life, and love for Jesus made her into the unique woman we all loved and cherished. It seems natural to end this tribute with Sandy's favorite joke. What did one angel say to the other angel? "Halo!!!!"