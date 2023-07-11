Dec. 12, 1942 - July 7, 2023

MOUNT VERNON — Sandra Sue "Sandy" DeBoer, 80, of Mount Vernon, IL, passed away at 9:48 p.m. July 7, 2023, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. She was born December 12, 1942 in Belleville, IL, to the late Paul and Catherine (Ratheim) Schlesinger. Sandy married Virgil W. DeBoer on August 11, 1962, in Pekin, IL. They were blessed with nearly 56 years of marriage before his passing on May 3, 2018.

Sandy is survived by her children: Michelle Diane DeBoer of Tremont, IL, and Daniel Collins DeBoer of Webster Groves, MO; brother, Paul Charles Schlesinger of Springdale, AR; sisters: Judith Kay Hefken and husband, Ron of Millstadt, IL, and Mary Louise Vielweber and husband, Jerry of Freeburg, IL; sisters-in-law: LaVetta Sevier and Cathy Ward; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Sandra was preceded in death by her son, Todd Wayne DeBoer; and nephew, Chad Schlesinger.

Sandy attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL, from 1960-1962. She graduated from Millikin University in 1980 with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Sandy taught 4th grade in Evanston, IL. She was also a substitute teacher in the Mount Zion and Decatur School Districts. After moving to Mount Vernon, Sandy was a counselor for a displaced homemaker program.

Sandy belonged to many clubs and organizations. She was the president of Mount Zion Junior Women's Club and of the PTA of Mount Zion School. Sandy belonged to many card clubs and was an avid golfer. She spent many days Green Hills Golf Club playing in the ladies league with her friends. Sandy was also an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Fighting Illini Basketball.

Sandy devoted much of her time to Our Lady of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mount Zion and Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon. She sang in the choirs for 50 years. Sandy volunteered in many capacities, including being the Religious Education Coordinator at Our Lady of Holy Spirit. She also volunteered at Angels on Assignment in Mount Vernon.

A Visitation will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hughey Funeral Home in Mount Vernon. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mount Vernon with Father Steven Paulter officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandy's honor to Saint Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Siteman Cancer Center, and Angels on Assignment and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Call Hughey Funeral Home at 618-242-3348 or visit hugheyfh.com for further information.