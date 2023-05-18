Feb. 10, 1946 - May 15, 2023
DECATUR — Sandy Flowers of Decatur, passed from this life to her new life at 10:42 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Mary's ICU.
As requested she will be laid to rest at her Mothers side and there will be no services.
She was a wonderful lady and friend of many.
