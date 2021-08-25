QUINCY — Sara Ann "Sally" Williams, age 85, of Quincy, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. in The Arbors at Adams Pointe.

Sally was born July 27, 1936 in Mattoon, Illinois, the daughter of Lester Earl and Dorothy Doty Matteson. She married her high school sweetheart, Lynn E. Williams on May 27, 1953 in Lovington, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 25, 2007.

Sally and Lynn raised two daughters: Valerie Williams of Bluffton, IN and Cathy (Paul) Harbourn of Quincy. Their daughters were loved, guided, and mentored by Sally. She was their cheerleader. Sally was the grandmother of Sara (Charles) Turnbow of Quincy and Kate (David) Fonvielle of Chicago. She actively supported her granddaughters with her attendance at their band performances and extra curricular activities. She was a snack provider and chauffeur to rehearsals and practices. She was their cheerleader. Sally also had the unique distinction of being a great grandmother. Matteson and Harrison Schmidt were loved and adored by Sally.

Sally was a cousin and an aunt. She loved staying in touch with extended family by attending family reunions, making phone calls, and sending cards. Sally's four-legged grand dogs were spoiled with treats and snuggles and walks.

Sally's life was family. Sally's family all has special stories and memories that they will share with each other. There will be tears and laughter. They will miss her smile and her laugh and her love. She was their cheerleader. Sally's family thanks the staff and residents of The Arbors at Adams Pointe for their loving and respectful care of their mom. They also appreciate the love and support from her Vermont Street United Methodist Church family.

Graveside Services: took place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Keller Cemetery in Lovington, IL, with Rev. Patty Johansen officiating.

Burial: Keller Cemetery, Lovington, Illinois

Visitation: was held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Arbors at Adams Pointe. Memorial Donations may be made online at https://memorials.hansenspear.com.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.