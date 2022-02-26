DECATUR — Sara C. Inman, 43, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in her home.
Sara was born January 12, 1979, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Timothy and Diane (Doom) Ingalsbe. She married William Todd Inman on November 26, 2010. Sara was a devoted homemaker and happy mommy. She was a member of First Christian Church and enjoyed scrapbooking, reading, diamond painting, crocheting, and painting.
Sara is survived by her husband William; son, Jacob Charles Inman; parents, Timothy and Diane; sister, Beth (Danny) Hicks; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Services to celebrate Sara's life will be 10:00 AM March 2, 2022, at First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Rd. Decatur. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the National MS Society.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
