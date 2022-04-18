Nov. 12, 1971 - Apr. 17, 2022
SULLIVAN — Sara Catherine Johnson, 50, of Greenbrier, TN, formerly of Sullivan, IL, passed away 6:15 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.
Celebration of life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Network for Organ Sharing: 700 N 4th St., Richmond, VA, 23219.
Sara was born November 12, 1971, in Decatur, IL; the daughter of Gerald and Sharon (Evans) Rohman. She married Chris Johnson on July 2, 2011 in Sullivan, IL; he survives. Sara was an avid shopper; she loved her cats and her job.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Johnson of Greenbrier, TN; daughters: Andrea Miller of Lovington, IL and Allison Miller of Lovington, IL; brother, David (Terri) Rohman of Greenbrier, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
