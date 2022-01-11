DECATUR — Sara Elizabeth Pinkley, 76, passed away January 8, 2022.

Private Family Services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family.

Sara was born November 18, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of Elvin Clarence and Lena Katherine (Feezel) Pinkley. Sara was a Registered Respiratory Therapist for 43 years until her retirement. She began her career in Springfield at Memorial Medical Center and then continued her career in northern Illinois. Sara loved knitting and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her brother, Stephen C. Pinkley and wife, Cheryl of Decatur; twin sister, Vada R. Wond and husband, William of Decatur; sister, Ellen D. Henton and husband, Larry of Taylorville; and several nieces and nephews.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents.

