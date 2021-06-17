DECATUR - Sara J. Jerome (nee Zimmerman), 87, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An avid traveler, Sara was past President of the Decatur Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a 56-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teachers Society, past Secretary of Decatur Area Retired Teachers Association (DARTA), as well as an application reader for Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA). Sara was a music lover who played piano for over 20 years at McKinley Court Nursing Home in Decatur.
Beloved wife of the late Don; loving mother of Don "DH", Jr. (fiance Jocelyn Zilch); proud grandmother of Jake Howard and Spencer Joseph Jerome; dear brother of Samuel "SK" (Barbara) Zimmerman; fond aunt of Debbie (Julie Bush) and Kelly (Michelle) Zimmerman.
Visitation Friday, June 18, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, 2827 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL. Visitation continues Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service 11:00 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church 901 N. Main St., Decatur. Interment Lakeside Cemetery Pekin, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cunningham Children's Home at www.cunninghamhome.org appreciated. Info www.brintlingerandearl.com or (217)875-1283.
