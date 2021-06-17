DECATUR - Sara J. Jerome (nee Zimmerman), 87, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021. An avid traveler, Sara was past President of the Decatur Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), a 56-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma Honorary Teachers Society, past Secretary of Decatur Area Retired Teachers Association (DARTA), as well as an application reader for Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA). Sara was a music lover who played piano for over 20 years at McKinley Court Nursing Home in Decatur.