DECATUR -- From life’s first cry to final breath, Jesus commanded her destiny. This describes Sara Wilson, 86, who died December 10, 2019 at Imboden Living Center.

A memorial service celebrating Sara’s life will take place at First Christian Church, Decatur on Friday, December 27 @ 7 pm. There will be no visitation prior to the worship service. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Sara was born in North Carolina on October 30, 1933, one of 14 children born to Robert Henry and Georgina Rice. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Black Mountain, NC where she met the love of her life, Cecil Wilson. They were married for 59 years. They worked together each day in business, worship, life, and love. Cecil preceded Sara in death in March, 2016.

Sara earned an Education degree at Blue Mountain College in Mississippi.

The Wilsons moved to High Point, NC as a young couple where they owned and directed a chemical supply company that supported the furniture, paint, and varnishing industries.

Sara was a devout follower of Jesus Christ. Her Christian lifestyle is her greatest legacy. She was known for her generous approach to the needs of many Christian ministries.