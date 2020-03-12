Sarah Ballinger

DECATUR — Sarah "Sally" Ballinger, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Sarah was born in rural Decatur on the family farm On October 3, 1937 to Albert and Cecilia (Laux) Elam. She married William Ballinger on July 25, 1961, he preceded her in death on December 10, 1995.

She is survived by two sons: Lee Ballinger of Decatur and Les Ballinger of Urbana; two daughters: Billeann Wood of Decatur, Lisa (Randy) Gheen of Peoria; one sister: Janet Alexander of Monticello.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister: Aileen Crowe.

Services to celebrate the life of Sarah Ann Ballinger will be held at 11 AM on Monday March 16, 2020 at the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the funeral home, burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association. The family of Sarah Ann Ballinger is being served by the Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the obituary, leave condolences and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

