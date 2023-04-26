ASSUMPTION — Sarah Jane Myer, 70, of Assumption, passed away at 2:37 p.m. April 24, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, in Assumption First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to Assumption First United Methodist Church.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.