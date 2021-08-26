 Skip to main content
Sarah Lynn Weatherford

DECATUR — Sarah Lynn Weatherford, 51, of Decatur, IL passed away August 22, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Sarah was born March 16, 1970 in Providence, RI, the daughter of Stephen A. and Lillian A. (LaHue) Weatherford.

Sarah was a general manager for KFC in Clinton, IL. She will be remembered for being a hard worker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Christopher Weatherford of Decatur, IL, LaDeana Weatherford of Decatur, IL; brothers, Michael Weatherford (Brandy) of Decatur, IL, John Weatherford (Lisa) of Decatur, IL; grandchildren, Alexiyah, Marissia, Makayla, Lakya, Tyrie, Cyanah, Lilliana, and Amari.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents.

Memorial Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 PM Friday, September 3, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left to Sarah's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

