ST. PETERS, MO. — Sarieta A. Pedigo (nee: Wakeman) 76, of St. Peters, MO passed away on February 17, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Joe Pedigo for 51 years.

Loving mother of Chris (Debbie) Pedigo, Cherie Orf and Katie (Jim) Thompson; proud grandma of Sarah, Shelby, Wyatt, Kyle, Emma and Sam; dearest sister of Joe Wakeman, Jerry Wakeman, Steve Wakeman, Denny Wakeman, Marti Birch and preceded by her sister Judy Carder: dear aunt, cousin and friend to many, she will be missed by all who knew her.

Sarieta was a Real Estate agent for Gundaker for many years.

Funeral Service for Sarieta will be 11 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center (St. Charles). The family will receive friends from 9-11am on Saturday.

Memorial Donations are appreciated to Light The Night in memory of Sarieta.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarieta Pedigo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.