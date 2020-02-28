Saundra E. Buetzer

RAMSEY -- Saundra E. "Sonnie" Buetzer, 79, of Ramsey, Illinois, formerly of Macon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 10:00-11:00 Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL. Burial at Ramsey Cemetery, Ramsey, IL. Memorials: Ramsey Christian Church and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Born May 27, 1940, in Ramsey, IL, the daughter of Emmit Woodrow "Pete" & Helen G. (Hopwood) Roberts. Married Russell L. Buetzer on July 25, 1959, Ramsey, IL. She was a Secretary for A.W. Cash Valve Manufacturing, Decatur, IL; and a member of Ramsey Christian Church, Ramsey, IL.
Survived by: Brother - Donnie Roberts & Connie, Ramsey, IL; Nephew - Jason Roberts & Tammy, Ramsey, IL; Nieces - Misty Bievenue & Adam, St. Charles, MO and Krisjeana Vernon, St. Peters, MO.
