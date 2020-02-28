Saundra E. Buetzer

RAMSEY -- Saundra E. "Sonnie" Buetzer, 79, of Ramsey, Illinois, formerly of Macon, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, with a visitation from 10:00-11:00 Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, IL. Burial at Ramsey Cemetery, Ramsey, IL. Memorials: Ramsey Christian Church and/or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

Born May 27, 1940, in Ramsey, IL, the daughter of Emmit Woodrow "Pete" & Helen G. (Hopwood) Roberts. Married Russell L. Buetzer on July 25, 1959, Ramsey, IL. She was a Secretary for A.W. Cash Valve Manufacturing, Decatur, IL; and a member of Ramsey Christian Church, Ramsey, IL.

Survived by: Brother - Donnie Roberts & Connie, Ramsey, IL; Nephew - Jason Roberts & Tammy, Ramsey, IL; Nieces - Misty Bievenue & Adam, St. Charles, MO and Krisjeana Vernon, St. Peters, MO.

To send flowers to the family of Saundra Buetzer, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Miller Funeral Home

301 East Main Street

Ramsey, IL 62080 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Saundra's Visitation begins. Miller Funeral Home

301 East Main Street

Ramsey, IL 62080 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Saundra's Funeral Service begins. Ramsey Cemetery

Ramsey Cemetery

Ramsey, IL 62080 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Saundra's Committal begins.