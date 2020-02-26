CLINTON — Savannah Sue Hopkins, 77, of Clinton, IL passed away at 6:44 PM, February 25, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Services will be 10 AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. Burial will follow at McClimans Cemetery, Hallsville, IL. Visitation will be 3 – 5 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Community Cancer Center of Normal.

Savannah was born December 20, 1942 in Clinton, IL the daughter of Granville and Anna (Landrith) Beck. She married Kenneth Hopkins, in 1959.

Survivors include her children, Becky Sue (Tom) Inman, Clinton, IL and Scott “Hop” Hopkins, Clinton, IL, 1 grandson, Daeven Jackson, Clinton, IL, siblings, Phillip (Marilyn) Beck, Maroa, IL and Paula (Bob West) Maddox, Clinton, IL. Also surviving are 5 nieces and nephews, 9 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Alan Beck, and nephew, Shawn Maddox.

Sue worked at Montgomery Wards, Leonard Alsup Agency of Clinton, and retired from Baum Chevrolet in Clinton after 25 years. She loved to take road trips and feed the neighborhood squirrels.

