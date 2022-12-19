June 4, 1958 - Dec. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Scott Alan Matthews, 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 (his 43rd Wedding Anniversary), surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur, with Rev. Michael Friedel, Celebrant. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will be in Monticello Township Cemetery, Monticello, IL.

Memorials in Scott's honor may be made to a charity of your choice.

Scott was born June 4, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of James Elliott and Ruth Cora (Taylor) Matthews. He met Bonnie Jean Kilton while working at Ponderosa in Decatur. They later fell in love and married on December 16, 1979.

Scott worked at Aramark Corporation as a Supervisor, retiring after 25 years. He also worked at the Decatur Park District. Scott loved golfing, fishing and snowmobiling. He most enjoyed attending his grandkids' events and he didn't miss many. Scott last attended Christ United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie; children: Chad Alan Matthews and wife Maggie of Oreana, IL, Chelsea Nicole Sisson and husband Ryan of Argenta, IL; grandchildren: Abbey Matthews, Tyler Matthews, Tyson Sisson, and Zoe Sisson; siblings: Patty Cazel of Sullivan, Rick Matthews and wife Janine of Sullivan, Jeannie Hazel and husband Steve of Decatur, Joannie Matheson and husband Joe of Sullivan, and Julia Cox and husband Terry of Moweaqua; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Velasco and Dr. Yoon, and the entire staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois. They are especially thankful for all the friends and family who called, sent cards and letters, and provided support through Scott's cancer journey. Your expressions of kindness will never be forgotten by Scott and Bonnie.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.