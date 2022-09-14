Sept. 29, 1964 - Sept. 9, 2022

HACKENSACK, Minnesota — Scott Anthony Kovaleski, 57 years old, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home in Hackensack, MN. Scott was born in Carbondale, IL, September 29, 1964, to parents Tony Kovaleski and Judy Kovaleski. The family moved to Decatur, IL, where Scott graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1982. Following graduation he joined the Army C-4-2 where he spent 4 years and then he worked for the State Department.

Scott was a music and food lover, an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and spending time with family and friends. He was always ready with a story and a strong shoulder to lean on.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Kovaleski; and two daughters: Mattea and Carrisa from San Francisco, CA; brothers: Todd Kovaleski from Belvidere, IL, Ed Hughes (Mary Ellen) from Liberty, MO, Rick Hughes (Debbie) from Hackensack, MN; sister, Kate Kovaleski from San Francisco, CA; as well as ten nieces and nephews and one great-niece and two great-nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, 401 Lake Ave, East, Hackensack, MN, at 2:00 p.m.

Please direct any flowers to Whispering Pines Funeral Home, 7981 Town Hall Road, NW, Walker, MN, 56484.