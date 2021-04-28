ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Scott Fielding Madden, 59, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. Scott was born on June 2, 1961 to the late George William Madden and Margaret Goodheart Madden of Decatur, Illinois.
To view a full obituary please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.