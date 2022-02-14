PORTLAND, Oregon — Scott Francis Powell passed away peacefully at his home in Portland, OR, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a graceful six-year battle with ALS. He was born on April 18, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the son of C. Ray and Sharon Powell.

He is survived by his husband, Paulus Vandooremaal; parents, Clarence Ray and Sharon Lee Powell; brothers: Wes and Dion; along with sisters-in-law: Antonia, Johanna and Marion. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who were fortunate to be part of his life here.

A private memorial is being conducted; in lieu of flowers/gift; a donation can be made to: The ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter.

Crown Memorial Funeral Home of Portland, OR, is assisting with arrangements.