Jan. 24, 1960 - Sept. 17, 2022

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Scott Kevin Runyen, 62, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Oreana, IL, passed away at 3:48 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 in El Paso, TX.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery. Memorials in Scott's honor may be made to: Argenta-Oreana Fire Department, The Brethren Church of Cerro Gordo, Oreana Baptist Church or Cerro Gordo Fire Department.

Scott was born January 24, 1960 in Decatur, the son of Chuck and Judy (Darnall) Runyen. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School in the Class of 1978 and earned his Bachelor's degree from Eureka College in 1982.

He was a Teaching Assistant and attending Arizona State University when he was hired by White Sands Missile Base Range in July, 1985 as a Test Analyst on land combat systems. He was a Physicist on the MLRS rocket system and also a System Analyst. He did testing of rockets at many bases across the United States, including Alaska.

Scott enjoyed model rocketing, camping and anything to do with outer space. He had been a Boy Scout in Oreana Troop 131 and a member of Oreana Baptist Church. He was inducted as an inaugural member of the Argenta-Oreana High School Hall of Fame in 2012 as a Rocket Scientist.

He is survived by his parents, Chuck and Judy Runyen of Oreana; brothers: Tony (Jeannie) Runyen of Cerro Gordo, Rodd Runyen of Cerro Gordo and Todd Runyen of Hillsboro; nephew, Bailey Runyen of Cerro Gordo; nieces: Sara Runyen (Derrick) of Cerro Gordo, and Autumn Runyen (Don) of Mt. Zion; great-nephew, Daniel; and great-niece, Hattie Faye, both of Cerro Gordo; Sami Dziadowicz; several aunts, uncles, and many cousins, friends and classmates.

Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents and sister-in-law, Tera Runyen.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to cousin Travis Dennee for all of his help with Scott. Also to El Paso UMC and Hospitals of Providence – Sierra, especially nurse David Hernandez.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.