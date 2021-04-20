DALTON CITY — Scott Lee Davidson 69, of Dalton City, IL passed away at 12:58 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
A service to celebrate Scott's life will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Scott was born August 4, 1951, in Decatur, IL the son of Charles Kennedy and Betty Ann (Wilking) Davidson. He married Debra Ann Long on November 27, 1981. She preceded him in death on May 14, 2015. Scott was a 1969 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. He served his country in the Air National Guard. Scott farmed for many years in the Mt. Zion Township. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Decatur and was a very active member of the No-Till conferences. Scott enjoyed rooting for the New York Yankees and anyone playing against the Cardinals. Surviving are his son, Matthew Scott Davidson (Sabrina) of Bethany; grandchildren: Braxton and Laighton Davidson; mother, Betty Ann Davidson of Dalton City, IL; sister, Cynthia Butler (Edward John) of Joliet, IL; niece, Anne Mollerskov (Jay) of Racine, WI; nephew, Andrew Butler (fiancee) (Sydney Humphrey) of Joliet, IL.
Scott was preceded in death by his father and his wife.
