 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott Moody York

  • 0

DECATUR — Scott Moody York, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 29, 2021, at his residence. Scott was born October 29, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Mary (Moody) York.

Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Tabernacle Baptist Church. Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News