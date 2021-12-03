DECATUR — Scott Moody York, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away November 29, 2021, at his residence. Scott was born October 29, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Walter and Mary (Moody) York.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Memorials: Tabernacle Baptist Church. Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
