Funerals pending for April 1
BESS, Keith L., 73, Decatur, died Friday (March 5, 2021). Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion, Potomac.

COLLINS, Connie, Windsor, died Wednesday (March 31, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

