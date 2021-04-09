 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 10
McKEY, Thomas, 63, Decatur, died Thursday (April 8, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SIEMONS, James L., 76, Tarpon Springs, Florida, formerly of Decatur, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Abbey Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Palm Harbor, Florida.

YODER, Ryan D., 43, Heyworth, died Wednesday (April 7, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

