 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for April 12
0 entries

Funerals pending for April 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MORAN, Bonnie F., 69, Clinton, died Saturday (April 10, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WINN, Carolyn S. "Carely," 74, Stonington, died Friday (April 9, 2021). McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Taylorville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News