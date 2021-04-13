 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for April 14
0 entries

Funerals pending for April 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DANIELS, Shirley Mae, 80, Decatur, died Saturday (April 10, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

PASLEY, Gerald E. "Jerry", 82, Oakley, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News