Funerals pending for April 15
BULGER, Janis, 82, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KROHE, Dawn Chalfant, 60, White Hall, formerly of Vandalia, died Wednesday (April 14, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

WILLIAMS, Terry Eugene, 74, Odell, formerly of Lincoln and Clinton, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

