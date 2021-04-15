 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 16
Funerals pending for April 16

BRAMER, James, 94, Decatur, died Thursday (April 15, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

CHILDERS, Christina, 55, Decatur, died April 3, 2021. Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

LEE, John, 67, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 14, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

RIVERS, Thomas Lee, 70, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

