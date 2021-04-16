 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 17
Funerals pending for April 17

WIENEK, Bob Dean, 85, Clinton, died Thursday (April 15, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WOODWORTH, Darlene (Venters), 79, Patterson, Louisiana, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday (April 15, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

