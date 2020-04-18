Funerals Pending for April 19, 2020
0 entries

Funerals Pending for April 19, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FOSS, Clark D., 84, Cerro Gordo, died Friday (April 17, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

SANDBERG, Karen, 77, Heyworth, died Friday (April 17, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SULWER, Helen, F., 78, Decatur, died Saturday (April 18, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News