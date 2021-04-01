 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 2
ALLSTON, Myra D., 68, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 30, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

BAUGHMAN, Joann, 85, Decatur, died Thursday (April 1, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

DILBECK, Lisa, 62, Cerro Gordo, died Wednesday (March 31, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo.

DURBIN, William Joseph “Joe,” 64, Bement, died Wednesday (March 31, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

JONQUET, Anita, 77, Decatur, died Wednesday (March 31, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KNOWLER, Helen Linda, 72, Decatur, died Tuesday (March 30, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

