Funerals pending for April 20
ARMOUR, Gladys M., 88, Wapella, died Sunday (April 18, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. 

BOYD, Dwight R. “Dusty,” 93, Decatur, died Friday (April 16, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

DAUGHERTY, Homer L., 87, Decatur, died Sunday (April 18, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

GLENN, Lafeyette, 52, Decatur, died Friday (April 16, 2021). Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 E. Washington St., Springfield.

HAWKINS-MESSADO, John Robert "Moose", 39, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (April 13, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

McCOLLUM, Wanda C., 90, Vandalia, died Sunday (April 18, 2021). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

NOTTINGHAM, Homer D. Jr., 82, Shelbyville, died Friday (April 16, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

PIERCEALL, Jodi S. "Miss Jodi", 63, Decatur, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

REYNOLDS, Ron, 69, Decatur, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

RHODES, Catherine L., 71, Tucker, Georgia, formerly of Decatur, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SCHNIEPP, Amaryllis Marie, 82, Monticello, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. 

