Funerals Pending for April 21, 2020
0 entries
Funerals Pending

Funerals Pending for April 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRAVES, Erma Jean, 60, Decatur, died Saturday (April 18, 2020). Walker Funeral Service.

HAWKS, Joyce M., 75, Decatur, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

MORGAN, Sharon, 74, Assumption, died Sunday (April 19, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

NAAB, Verle W., 74, Pana, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

NARON, Richard Lane “Dick”, 52, Shelbyville, died Sunday (April 19, 2020). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

PATRICK, Jean J., 95, Decatur, died Saturday (April 18, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News