Funerals pending for April 21
BLY, Lonnie D., 50, Shelbyville, died Monday (April 19, 20210. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

HUBBARTT, Sherry D., 72, Clarksburg, died Friday (April 16, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville, 

LYLES, Maurice V., 57, Decatur, died Monday (April 19, 2021).Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

PINNEY, Richard Mac, 63, Maroa. died Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa. 

REYNOLDS, Lon, 69, Decatur, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHIELDS, Douglas MacArthur, 78, Decatur, died Sunday (April 18, 2021). Walker Funeral Home, Decatur.

