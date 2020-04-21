Funerals Pending for April 22, 2020
Funerals Pending for April 22, 2020

JORDAN, David, 84, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 21, 2020). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

MATHERN, Daniel L. “Dan,” 76, Decatur, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

MATTHEWS, Albert, 72, Decatur, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SHONKWILER, Stephanie K., 43, Bement, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

