Funerals pending for April 22
MINNIS, Mark G., 76, Morrisonville, died Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, Morrisonville.

RHODES, Ronald "Ron" E., Sr., 78,  Ramsey, died Sunday (April 18, 2021). Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey.

SCHNEIDER, Patricia A., 84, Charleston, formerly of Decatur, died Saturday (April 17, 2021). Illiana Cremation Society, Danville.

SUTPHEN, Harry, 72, Peoria, died Monday (April 19, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

