 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending for April 23
0 entries

Funerals pending for April 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ENGLAND, Jeffery A., 59, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 20, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LONG, Bobbie, 85, Clinton, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

McCAIN, Linda Lou, 72, Shelbyville, died Wednesday (April 21, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News