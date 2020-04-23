Funerals Pending for April 24, 2020
Funerals Pending

Funerals Pending for April 24, 2020

DAVIS, Robert P., 76, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 22, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

FISHER, Carol A., 74, Decatur, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

FONTAINE, Bernice, 94, Windsor, died Thursday (April 23, 2020). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.

WISHER, Ronald Dean, 83, Decatur, died Monday (April 20, 2020). Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

