Funerals Pending for April 25, 2020

JOHNSON, Iyonna V., 9, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 22, 2020). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

KIBLER, Donna A., 64, Maroa, died Friday (April 24, 2020. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MILLER, D. Keith, 89, Clinton, died Friday (April 24, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

MOORE, Lillie “Dub,” 82, Moweaqua, died Friday (April 24, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

