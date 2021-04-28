 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 29
BUNCH, Mary E., 62, Shelbyville, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

COTTON, Elijah, Jr., 63, Decatur, died Saturday (April 24, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

MEEK, William “Bill,” Sr., 81, Cowden, died Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Cowden.

OYLER, Alice "Marie," 88, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur.

WHEELER, Paul, 80, Argenta, Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

WOLF,  Milinda L., 78, Lincoln, formerly of Beason, Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

