Funerals pending for April 3
FISH, Norma J., 83, Decatur, died Thursday (April 1, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

JOHNSON, Shirley, 92, Decatur, died Thursday (April 1, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

SWAFFORD, Jasper Allen Dean, 21 months, died Tuesday (March 30, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.

