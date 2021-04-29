 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 30
Funerals pending for April 30

HINRICHS, Bernice H., 86, Altamont, died Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia.

HISER, Harold, 79, Niantic, died Wednesday (April 28, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

