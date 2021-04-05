 Skip to main content
Funerals pending for April 6
DUNNINGS, Paralee S., 91, Decatur, died Monday (April 5, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

DYERS, Norma Jean, 88, Clinton, died Saturday (April 3, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. 

FARMER, Gratha V., 87, Decatur, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur. 

HUBBARTT, Don Wayne, 57, Findlay, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

JOHNSTON, Michael Lynn, Jr., 42, Shelbyville, died Saturday (April 3, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville. 

MATTSON, Ava Marie, 11 months, McLean, died Friday (April 2, 2021). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

WALKER, Cassandra, 78, Bolingbrook, died Friday (April 2, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.

 

