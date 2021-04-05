Funerals pending for April 6

DUNNINGS, Paralee S., 91, Decatur, died Monday (April 5, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
DYERS, Norma Jean, 88, Clinton, died Saturday (April 3, 2021). Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur.
FARMER, Gratha V., 87, Decatur, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
HUBBARTT, Don Wayne, 57, Findlay, died Sunday (April 4, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
JOHNSTON, Michael Lynn, Jr., 42, Shelbyville, died Saturday (April 3, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
MATTSON, Ava Marie, 11 months, McLean, died Friday (April 2, 2021). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.
WALKER, Cassandra, 78, Bolingbrook, died Friday (April 2, 2021). Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.