Funerals pending for April 8
BLAND, Shirley, 83, Decatur, died Wednesday (April 7, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

DAVIS, Jeanette, 83, Assumption, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021). Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption.

GARREN, Janet C., 82, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021).  Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Decatur.

GENTRY, LaNora Kathy, 69, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

MORROW, Ralph D., 64,  Atlanta, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home,  Atlanta.

SCHLOSSER, Lorraine Sue "Susie", 63, Decatur, died Tuesday (April 6, 2021). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service & Care, Decatur.

 

