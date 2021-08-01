Funerals pending for Aug. 2

SHAFER, Raelynn Michelle “Nugget,” 6 months, died Thursday (July 29, 2021). Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
TERRY-HUDSON, Victoria R., 55, of Georgia, formerly of Decatur, died Saturday (July 31, 2021). Walker Funeral Service.
