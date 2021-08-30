Funerals pending for Aug. 31

BENSON, Bradley John, 46, Hammond, died Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.
BURTON, Bessie M., 96, Bement, died Monday (Aug. 30, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.
DEMMER, Nicholas O., 35, Decatur, died Wednesday (Aug. 25, 2021). Walker Funeral Service.
GASKILL, Jerry, 70, Monticello, died Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021). Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bement.
KULL, Brett R., 60, Shelbyville, died Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021). Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg.
LAWRENCE, Margaret, 82, Pana, died Monday (Aug. 30, 2021). Kennedy & Sons, Pana.
MILLINGTON, Robert "Bob", 83, Monticello, formerly of Argenta, died Saturday (Aug. 28, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta.
NEWTON, Erin Renae, 38, Windsor, died Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021). Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor.
POLK, Glenn, 102, Decatur, died Friday (Aug. 27, 2021). Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
RISSLER, Irene, 70, Decatur, died Thursday (Aug. 26, 2021). Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.
SAMON, Alberto Sanchez, 66, Decatur, died Monday (Aug. 23, 2021). Walker Funeral Service.