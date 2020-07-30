Funerals pending for Friday 7/31/2020
Funerals pending for Friday 7/31/2020

LAWSON, Terry L., 65, Bement, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Hinds Funeral Home, Bement.

McCAIN, Lula J., 74, Lincoln, died Thursday (July 30, 2020). Peasley Funeral Home, Lincoln.

PARKER, Dwight, 79, Moweaqua, died Wednesday (July 29, 2020). Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

